Ed Sheeran makes special donation to Irish charity in London

Staying in the running to become the nicest guy in showbiz, Ed Sheeran, has make a very special donation to the London Irish Centre charity this week.

In the build-up to the launch of his new album, ÷ (divide), on March 3rd, Ed has donated an exclusive meet and greet experience and tickets to a show on his sold-out UK tour to the charity’s annual gala auction, which takes place on the same day.

The charity, which runs community services and cultural programme for the Irish in London are understandably thrilled with the donation.

Online bidding for the unique prize opens on Monday Feb 27th through the Givergy platform and the winner will be announced at the ‘Big Night Out’, at which the London Irish Centre charity’s patron, Dermot O’Leary, will speak.

This is not the first time that the songwriter has supported the work of the Camden-based charity, having donated a signed guitar and Wembley tickets to the cause back in 2015.

‘Our whole team and hugely grateful to Ed for this brilliant donation. We have been providing a wide mix of community and cultural services to the Irish in London for over 60 years. We are absolutely delighted that stars like Dermot and Ed are generously supporting this important work.’