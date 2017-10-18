Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Stormzy compete for Q Awards

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Stormzy will do battle in the best solo artist category at the Q Awards on Wednesday night.

The British chart stars – who have all topped the album charts in 2017 – will compete against St Vincent and Lana Del Rey at the ceremony.

Sheeran, Gallagher and Stormzy lead the nominations with three nods each while Lorde, punk duo Sleaford Mods and rap phenomenon Kendrick Lamar are up for two apiece.

Stormzy (PA)

Sheeran is also up for best track for Shape Of You and best act in the world today.

Kasabian and Paloma Faith are thought to be attending the event at the Roundhouse in Camden which will be headlined by the Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods.