Ed Sheeran launches scavenger hunt around Ireland to win meet and greet tickets

To celebrate the release of his comeback album '÷', Ed Sheeran has launched a competition offering fans a chance to win meet and greet tickets to his sold out show in Dublin on April 13.

As part of the competition the singer has hidden lyrics to his current number one hit, Galway Girl somewhere in Ireland and tweeted the coordinates, 53°16'25.0"N 9°03'04.7"W and map.

*cough* They’re in Galway City *cough*

All you need to do is locate the lyrics, take a photo with them and post them to your various socials using the #DivideLyricsIE.

Don’t worry if you can’t rush off to the location at present, the singer has given fans until March 10 to enter.

Looks like some eager fans have already made the discovery.

On your marks, get set …

* If posting your photo on Facebook, just make sure your post is public.

Privacy Settings > Who can see my stuff > Who can see your future posts > Public

Follower Settings > Who can follow me > Everybody