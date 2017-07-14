Ed Sheeran keeps Haim and Jay Z from hitting top spot in the UK charts

Ed Sheeran’s musical dominance continues this week as he once again holds the top spot in the UK album charts, fending off competition from Haim and Jay Z.

The British singer-songwriter’s third record Divide has claimed its 14th non-consecutive week in pole position, according to the Official Charts Company.

Divide has also become Sheeran’s longest-running number one album, beating his 2014 LP Multiply – which had 13 weeks at the top – and his debut Plus, which had three weeks at number one, following its 2011 release.

The record, which features number one single Shape Of You, has achieved more than 2 million combined sales since its release in March.

Los Angeles-based sibling trio Haim put in a good effort with their second album Something To Tell You, which is at number two after taking an early lead at the halfway stage of the week.

Rapper Jay Z’s album 4:44 is in third place in the charts.

London group Public Service Broadcasting is at number four with Every Valley, and chart mainstay Rag’N’Bone Man is a non-mover from the Official Albums Chart top five with his record Human.

Radiohead have climbed five places to number seven with their reissue of OK Computer following its release on vinyl.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito with Justin Bieber is at number one for a ninth-consecutive week.

The track has become the 20th song in UK chart history to spend nine or more weeks in the top spot.

Overall, Despacito has been streamed online 6.7 million times and has been downloaded 28,000 times.

Also retaining its place from last week is Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, in at number two, and French Montana’s Unforgettable with Swae Lee at number three.

Calvin Harris’ new effort Feels – a collaboration with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – has climbed two spots to land at number four this week.

Jonas Blue’s Mama rounds off the top-five singles after dropping one place from last week.