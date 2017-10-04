Ed Sheeran invites Dublin carpenter on stage to play with him for US dates

If you’ve ever seen Ed Sheeran in concert, you know that his entire set is completed with a single loop pedal. No smoke, no mirrors - just Ed.

Well, not anymore.

Meet PJ Smith, the Dublin carpenter who Ed has invited on stage with him for a string of his US dates.

Smith was hired to work on the tour as a stagehand and over the space of the tour Ed discovered that he was also an extremely talented pianist.

Speaking to crowd at his recent show in Boston, Sheeran said, "I have a guy who works in my tour as a carpenter and I found out the other day that he played piano and not only that he played piano but he played piano very, very well.

He went on to say that he asked the Dubliner to join him on stage on several occasions to help him with one song (How Would You Feel) on the album which which requires a piano and he said no.

"I asked PJ would he play piano with me on stage about a month ago. He said absolutely not so I asked him again and he said no"

Ed then went on to say that he is “quite a persuasive person” and introduced the Mr PJ Smith to the stage - who of course was wearing an Irish jersey.

He has also performed with the star during gigs in New York, Dallas and Chicago.