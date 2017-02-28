Ed Sheeran has made a special donation to an Irish charity

Ed Sheeran has donated a meet and greet with tickets to one of his sold-out UK shows to the London Irish Centre.

The London Irish Centre is an Irish charity based in London which provides a mixture of community and cultural services to Irish people in the city.

Dermot O'Leary is the charity's patron.

The donation will be auctioned at the centre's annual charity gala which takes place on March 3.

You can also bid online here.