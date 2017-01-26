Ed Sheeran has announced Dublin dates

Set to be one of the most highly-anticipated tours of 2017, Ed Sheeran has announced an array of tour dates for the his European tour and we've made the line-up.

The singer will take to Dublin's 3Arena April 12 and 13.

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feburary 2 at 10am from all usual ticketmaster outlets.

The touring news comes straight off the back of a phenomenal few weeks for 25-year-old.

Kicking-off music in 2017 and delivering the biggest musical comeback in recent years, Ed’s dual singles “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” have taken the globe by storm, hitting the number one and number two spots across the charts worldwide.