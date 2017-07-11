Due to phenomenal demand, Ed Sheeran has added two more Irish dates to the bill.

The singer will now play Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on May 6 along with a third and final date for Phoenix Park, Dublin on May 19 2018.

Last weekend over 300,000 tickets were sold to Ed Sheeran’s Irish Tour, marking the biggest ever number of tickets sold by an artist in Ireland in one day.

Some fans waited in line outside ticketmaster outlets three days pior to their realease.

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale Saturday July 15 at 9am from usual outlets.