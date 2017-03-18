Ed Sheeran closes in on Bryan Adams's chart record

Ed Sheeran’s domination of the music scene continues as he reigns supreme throughout the UK album and singles charts.

The singer-songwriter’s hit track Shape Of You marks 10 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Charts while his third album, ÷, which became the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever last week, remains at the summit of the Official Albums Chart.

Shape Of You is now joint fourth in the ranking for the most consecutive weeks at number one, level with Whitney Houston and Rihanna’s respective tracks I Will Always Love You and Umbrella, and David Whitfield’s 1954 song Cara Mia.

(OfficialCharts.com/PA)

The single went straight to the summit of the Official Singles Charts following its release back in January, and is now six weeks behind Bryan Adams’s (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, which holds the record for the longest consecutive period at number one.

Between the Suffolk singer and Bryan is Drake’s One Dance, which reached 15 weeks at the top of the charts last year, Wet Wet Wet’s Love Is All Around from 1994, also at 15 weeks, and Slim Whitman’s 1955 track Rose Marie at 11 weeks.

For the second week running, Ed has all of his tracks from ÷ (divide) inside the top 40 and nine inside the top 10.