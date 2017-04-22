Ed Sheeran back on top after knocking Harry Styles off singles chart summit

Ed Sheeran has enjoyed a chart rebound as his single Shape Of You returned to the number one spot after being toppled last week.

Ed’s track had previously been at the top of the Official Singles Chart for 13 weeks until Harry Styles took his crown last week with his debut single Sign Of The Times.

But the One Direction star’s song has now been pushed down to fourth place after Ed saw a renewed surge in popularity over the past seven days.

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

With Shape Of You back in the top spot, having now logged 14 non-consecutive weeks at number one, Ed is once again dominating the singles chart, with the 26-year-old’s Galway Girl at number three.

Clean Bandit’s Symphony, featuring Zara Larsson, has climbed from number four to number two this week. The top five is completed by Drake’s Passionfruit, the Official Charts Company said.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has had a successful week following the release of his fourth album Damn last Friday, with five of its tracks in the Top 40.

The album’s lead single Humble is this week’s highest climber, going from 31 to six, while others include DNA at number 18 and Loyalty, featuring Rihanna, at number 27.

However, the LP itself could not quite reach the heady heights of the number one spot on the Official Albums Chart, as Ed’s Divide has retained its pole position for the seventh consecutive week.

After a strong first week, Damn ended 30,000 copies behind Divide.

Rag’n'Bone Man’s debut album Human is at number three after 10 weeks on the chart, Drake’s More Life is at number four and Take That’s Wonderland is at number five.

Rapper Tinie Tempah has scored his third top 10 album with Youth, which debuted at number nine.