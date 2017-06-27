Ed Sheeran announces UK and Europe stadium tour

Fresh from his Glastonbury appearance, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be embarking on a UK and Europe stadium tour.

“Announcing UK and Europe stadium tour tomorrow,” he tweeted along with a very questionable photo - although he did admitted it was the only photo he could find at such short notice.

Announcing UK and Europe stadium tour tomorrow. This was the only picture I could find at short notice x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

The ginger singer played Croke Park in Summer 2015 so that question is, will he be back?

Keep your eyes peeled to his social media tomorrow for those all important dates.