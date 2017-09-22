Ed Sheeran announces the next single from his album

Ed Sheeran has finally announced the next single from his album Divide.

'Perfect' will be next up and Sheeran says "it's the song I'm most proud of".

He has released the lyric video to fans while we patiently await the music video.

The video has raked in more than 200k views in two hours.

Ed's fans already love this song; the single already has a place in the iTunes top 100 already and 'Perfect' is number three on his Spotify account, which has more tthan 40 million monthly listeners.

We can't wait for the video!