Ed Sheeran and Stormzy took their bromance to the next level with a t-shirt swap

Singers Ed Sheeran and Stormzy showed the extent of their love for each other’s work as they swapped t-shirts after Wednesday night’s Brit Awards.

Making their way to the event’s Warner Music after party, Ed was spotted in a white t-shirt printed with the cover of Stormzy’s GSAP record, released on Friday.

#Edsheeran × #Stormzy its #britsmusicawards week so expect UK to be popping A post shared by Spinoff_Tv (@spinoff_tv) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:03am PST

The rapper in turn wore a top with the familiar bright blue artwork of the Castle On The Hill singer’s upcoming album Divide.

Their coordinated fashion statements followed their surprise duet during the awards ceremony in London.

They delighted the audience and fans worldwide when Stormzy came on stage with a rap solo during Ed’s performance of his hit Shape Of You.

The moment soon proved to be a highlight of the event as viewers took to Twitter to share their approval of the unexpected collaboration.

Ah an Ed Sheeran and Stormzy collab, that's the dream — Ollie Rivera (@Ollie_Rivera95) February 23, 2017

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy are a friendship group I want to be apart of — Max (@maxxradford) February 23, 2017

How gutted will Chainsmokers & Coldplay be after last night? Hyped all week as a special colab and then Ed Sheeran & Stormzy steal the show🙄 — Courtney Williams (@Ceejay_1992) February 23, 2017

@edsheeran you and stormzy were freaking amazing!!!!! Totes in love ❤️ — Ruth Mettam (@RuthyMettam) February 23, 2017

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy were unreal last night 😻 — Ell (@ellroseann97) February 23, 2017

Usually known for his casual appearance, Ed, 26, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a smart black suit as he prepared for the show.

Playing the Brit awards tonight, debut-ing something special, tune in x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:08am PST

In a teasing caption he wrote: “Playing the Brit awards tonight, debut-ing something special, tune in.”