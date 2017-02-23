Ed Sheeran and Stormzy took their bromance to the next level with a t-shirt swap

Singers Ed Sheeran and Stormzy showed the extent of their love for each other’s work as they swapped t-shirts after Wednesday night’s Brit Awards.

Making their way to the event’s Warner Music after party, Ed was spotted in a white t-shirt printed with the cover of Stormzy’s GSAP record, released on Friday.

The rapper in turn wore a top with the familiar bright blue artwork of the Castle On The Hill singer’s upcoming album Divide.

Their coordinated fashion statements followed their surprise duet during the awards ceremony in London.

They delighted the audience and fans worldwide when Stormzy came on stage with a rap solo during Ed’s performance of his hit Shape Of You.

The moment soon proved to be a highlight of the event as viewers took to Twitter to share their approval of the unexpected collaboration.

Usually known for his casual appearance, Ed, 26, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a smart black suit as he prepared for the show.

In a teasing caption he wrote: “Playing the Brit awards tonight, debut-ing something special, tune in.”
