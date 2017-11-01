Ed Sheeran and stars don Halloween best for Jonathan Ross’s spooky bash

Ed Sheeran donned an impressive display of pink as he dressed up in his Halloween best for presenter Jonathan Ross’s annual celebrity bash.

He sported a bright pink fur coat, feathered hat, sunglasses and gold chain as he arrived at the north London venue on Tuesday night.

Pink also proved to be the colour of choice for Alan Carr who dressed up in drag for his portrayal of a bloodied Gemma Collins – the Towie star who recently made headlines after toppling off the stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Alan Carr channels Gemma Collins (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, Joan Collins and Percy Gibson stunned with their elaborate tribute to historical nobility, while Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker kept things more modern with their costumes inspired by Twitter and video game character Mario.

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker (Victoria Jones/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby tweaked her stunning unicorn outfit from Tuesday morning’s show by adding a spiked leather jacket, while Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis wore a fake blond mullet and impressive make-up effects for his vampiric costume.

Holly Willoughby (Victoria Jones/PA)

Leigh Francis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Elsewhere, John Bishop appeared to channel the Addams Family’s Uncle Fester, while magician Dynamo (real name Steven Frayne) went the extra mile by accompanying his prison inmate get-up with a cardboard cut-out of documentary presenter Louis Theroux.

John Bishop (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other guests at the mid-week party included Claudia Schiffer, Michael McIntyre, Frank Skinner and David Mitchell.

Claudia Schiffer (Victoria Jones/PA)

Among the most impressive costumes were an ode to creepy It villain Pennywise and a character from sci-fi fantasy movie Avatar.