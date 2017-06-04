EastEnders: Will Jack be able to let Matthew go?

EastEnders fans will see Jack Branning prepare for a heartbreaking separation – but will he be able to say goodbye?

The bereaved Walford resident has been struggling to cope with life looking after stepson Matthew since his bride Ronnie’s (Samantha Womack) death at their New Year wedding – and the child’s real father, Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett,) has been putting the pressure on to take his son away.

On Friday, viewers saw Jack (Scott Maslen) finally give in and agree that Charlie could take Matthew to live with him in Ireland, and on Monday the pair meet at Jack’s place.

Can Jack bear to let Charlie take Matthew? (BBC)

Jack is finding it difficult to get used to the idea of life without the little boy around and Charlie assures him that he will take great care of him.

But as a tearful Jack starts handing over some of Matthew’s favourite toys, will yet another loss prove too much for him – and will he stick to his decision to give up his link to his late wife?

Charlie left Albert Square in 2015, but returned to E20 in May after hearing of Ronnie’s death to try to claim his biological son.

The scenes are due to air in Monday’s episode of EastEnders on BBC One at 8pm.