EastEnders viewers were outraged as Sylvie was killed off but Michelle remains in hospital

EastEnders viewers have been left outraged by the sudden death of dementia sufferer Sylvie Carter, admitting they would rather have seen Michelle Fowler killed off.

Sylvie (played by Linda Marlowe) died while taking a bath in Thursday night’s episode as Michelle clung to life in hospital after crashing her car into the fast food shop.

But Jenna Russell’s character lost sympathy from the soap’s fans following her affair with her niece’s boyfriend, Preston.

The minute Sylvie took the radio in the bathroom I knew she was gonna die, would've preferred Michelle to go #eastenders — Hollz 🦄💖 I-/ (@hollyelstonblou) March 30, 2017

They should have killed Preston and Fake Michelle rather than Sylvie @bbceastenders are you listening to your viewers ??? #eastenders 😠😤😬 — Hutcherson Mellark (@mrsjhutch28) March 30, 2017

Yet another great actress killed off ffs!Rather than kill Sylvie off, why not get rid of Michelle or Preston. They're terrible #eastenders — ➕Kerise✖Myers➗ (@missmyerz9123) March 30, 2017

So sylvie's dead but people like michelle and kush are still alive and kicking im done #eastenders pic.twitter.com/vDRnigUrBy — caesars wife (@imaani__) March 30, 2017

Surely I'm not the only one who's fuming because they killed off Sylvie instead of Michelle and Preston? #EastEnders 👎🏻😠📺 — JOSHUA CRISP (@IAmJoshua_) March 30, 2017

Couldn't we have not swapped Fake Michelle for Sylvie 🤔 #EastEnders — Cerys Emily 💫 (@SamSmithFan_XX) March 30, 2017

Highlighting the importance of the issue of dementia in general, one EastEnders fan summarised: “I’m more interested in the health and safety of Sylvie than Michelle. Vulnerable people need 24 hour care & specialist support. #eastenders.”