EastEnders viewers were outraged as Sylvie was killed off but Michelle remains in hospital

Back to Showbiz Home

EastEnders viewers have been left outraged by the sudden death of dementia sufferer Sylvie Carter, admitting they would rather have seen Michelle Fowler killed off.

Sylvie (played by Linda Marlowe) died while taking a bath in Thursday night’s episode as Michelle clung to life in hospital after crashing her car into the fast food shop.

But Jenna Russell’s character lost sympathy from the soap’s fans following her affair with her niece’s boyfriend, Preston.

Highlighting the importance of the issue of dementia in general, one EastEnders fan summarised: “I’m more interested in the health and safety of Sylvie than Michelle. Vulnerable people need 24 hour care & specialist support. #eastenders.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Soaps, BBC One, Dementia, EastEnders, Jenna Russell, Linda Marlowe, Michelle Carter, Sylvie Carter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz