EastEnders viewers urge Jane to out Max after murder attempt

EastEnders fans were left disappointed after Jane Beale failed to out Max Branning over his attempts to murder her.

Jane (Laurie Brett) woke up after suffering a near death experience when her stepson Steven and Max (Jake Wood) set a fire to finish her off.

After remembering Max’s involvement in the blaze during Thursday night’s episode, she failed to alert husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to the identity of the attempted murderer.

It may not be wise to test Max's ruthlessness Jane?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/9AHnv1N1AE — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 12, 2017

Fans on social media were left a little disappointed.

#EastEnders ffs Jane - anyone - tell Max to do one! — Christine Webb (@EdnaBrickshaft) October 12, 2017

I wish Jane would tell Ian so that Max could go away already, all these damn secrets #Eastenders — Lori ✨♛ (@lori4evaa) October 12, 2017

#eastenders Jane bottled it....tell him tell him — Julian Hilaire (@julianhilaire) October 12, 2017

@CheNirvana posted: “In the real world Jane would tell staff to get the cops RIGHT NOW and then proper spill the beans on Mad Max. .. But it’s #eastenders so NO.”

#eastenders I hope Jane tells Ian what max is up to — Matthew Foster (@MatthewFoster20) October 12, 2017

:: EastEnders returns Friday at 8pm.