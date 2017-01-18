EastEnders viewers spot hilarious rat blunder

Sharp-eyed EastEnders viewers saw the funny side after a rat handler’s hand accidentally appeared in a scene from the soap.

The rodent was “taking part” in a scene which saw Honey Mitchell gabbing about rats invading Albert Square.

As she chased one out of the Minute Mart with a broom, a hand (presumably belonging to the rat’s handler) could be seen giving the creature some direction.

On Twitter, fans saw the funny side of the hilarious slip, and started posting screengrabs of the gaffe.

Anyone else notice the mysterious hand releasing the rat on eastenders? 🐀 @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/XY2rJHBK5W — zoe johnson (@zoe_johnson90) January 17, 2017

These rats in #EastEnders look suspicious. They seem to have the ability to morph into hands... pic.twitter.com/sfUamp4hsG — Lewis J (@LJPhotosStories) January 17, 2017

Whoops!