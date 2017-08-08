EastEnders viewers shocked as Mick says he is in love with Whitney

EastEnders fans have accused the soap of “ruining” Mick and Linda Carter’s romance after a dramatic scene in which Mick said he loved someone else.

Linda (Kellie Bright) returned to Albert Square in Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap and viewers hoped the course of true love would run smooth for her and Mick (Danny Dyer).

But it soon became clear that Mick was gearing up to confess to kissing Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

In the closing moments, he told Linda he thought he was in love with someone else – and fans were stunned.

“OMG I KNEW HE TOLD HER ABOUT THE KISS BUT LOVE?! #eastenders,” one shocked viewer wrote on Twitter.

“I think I’m in love with someone else!!! Micks only gone a dropped the ” L ” BOMB!!!!!” posted another.

Plenty of people were disappointed to see Mick and Linda’s relationship rocked by his revelation.

“@bbceastenders you lot can’t help it. you’re only good for sordid story lines with affairs. you’ve ruined Mick & Linda!!” said one tweet.

“Hate that they have ruined Mick and Linda,” read another.

“Do we always have to be watching a Disney movie to believe that true love is possible! Why ruin #mick and Linda #Eastenders,” said one post.

And one disgruntled viewer warned: “If they break up, I’m boycotting the soap!”

Whatever happens with the troubled couple, viewers were delighted to see Linda back in Walford.

“I’m so buzzed Linda is back,” said one thrilled fan, while another posted: “SO HAPPY LINDA’S BACK!”