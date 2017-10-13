EastEnders viewers panic for pregnant Stacey after sudden collapse

EastEnders fans were left horrified as pregnant Stacey collapsed following a tense visit from the social worker.

The expectant mother (Lacey Turner) flew into a rage after she discovered that Carmel (Bonnie Langford) was the one who reported her to social services, after spotting bruises on the arms of Stacey’s son Arthur.

While the visit on Friday’s episode seemed to go well, the officer warned Stacey not to let herself get too anxious and said she would continue to monitor the case.

That was Friday's #EastEnders.

Stacey's collapsed.

And we won't know why until Monday at 8.00PM.🕗



But Kush could not help revealing that his mother was the one responsible for the situation in the first place.

As the furious Stacey lashed out at the pair – hours after she said she had been having headaches – she suddenly fell to the floor and began shaking.

Already close to her due date, viewers took to Twitter sharing their concern for her and her new baby’s safety.

One person commented: “It’s not very often I have a genuine reaction of concern towards a fictional character, but great job there by @LaceyTurner #Eastenders.”

“Omg Stacey!” panicked one fan, while another added: “Stacey collapsed & is fitting, will she be ok?? #EastEnders.”

Meanwhile, a swathe of fans applauded Turner for her dramatic performance.

One posted: “Lacey Turner! What a phenomenal Actress #eastenders,” and another said: “#LaceyTurner Wow… Say it all the time, what an actress #Eastenders.”

Another person tweeted the actress directly to say: “@LaceyTurner Lacey I would just like to say what a great actress u are you are my fav in eastenders and I hope you’re ok in tonight episode.”

Some even recommended her for a prestigious Golden Globe award.

The story will continue on Monday night’s episode of the BBC soap when viewers will see Stacey rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section.

Many have predicted that she will be diagnosed with pre-eclampsia: a condition that can affect women during pregnancy and can lead to serious complications.

After the scenes were aired, one viewer suspected: “Stacey has eclampsia, I saw that one coming.”

Another agreed: “From the headaches I’d guessed pre eclampsia but now I’m more certain.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One at 8pm on Monday.