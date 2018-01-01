EastEnders viewers fear for Mick Carter after heist drama

EastEnders viewers were left fearing for Mick Carter’s life after he was apparently gunned down in dramatic scenes in the New Year’s Day episode.

Shots were fired as Aidan Maguire’s heist went sour during Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap.

As the gunman opened fire, Mick (Danny Dyer) seemed to fall backwards as if he had been shot, as Linda screamed.

Fans are now worried that the Queen Vic landlord might have been killed, and have been posting messages online insisting: “Mick cannot die.”

One upset viewer wrote on Twitter: “I’ve actually just been sitting there crying because mick got shot.”

I’ve actually just been sitting there crying because mick got shot 😂#EastEnders — lucy (@tyIerjosvphs) January 1, 2018

“If Mick has been killed then I’m gonna kick off!!!!” tweeted one person.

If Mick has been killed then I’m gonna kick off!!!! #EastEnders — Annie B (@InsanityLoaded) January 1, 2018

“If they’ve killed off Mick Carter I’m not watching #EastEnders ever again,” said another.

If they’ve killed off Mick Carter I’m not watching #EastEnders ever again. @MrDDyer — Sarah (@SL_Dee73) January 1, 2018

One moaned: “If Mick Carters dead then mine and @bbceastenders 20 year relationship is OVER!!!! @MrDDyer don’t goooooooooo #onlydecentgeezerinit #bestepisodesofar #dontkilloffMick #ilovehim #eastenders.”

The gripping scene also sparked speculation about the shooter.

One fan asked: “Didn’t that guy who shot mick help lee rob the pub?”

Didn’t that guy who shot mick help lee rob the pub? #eastenders — Kelly🧚‍♀️ (@XkelmX) January 1, 2018

Others thought the man with the gun might have been Mick’s son.

But one dubious fan pointed out: “I don’t think it was micks son coz he would probably of said ‘son’ in a shocked way.”

#EastEnders I don’t think it was micks son coz he would probably of said “son” in a shocked way — angela peters (@craftyangela4) January 1, 2018

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday.