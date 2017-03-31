EastEnders viewers disappointed with departure of Preston Cooper

EastEnders viewers were left mourning the departure of Preston Cooper after the young American was sent packing by Sharon Mitchell.

Friday night’s episode of the hit soap dealt with the aftermath of Michelle Fowler’s (Jenna Russell) car crash into the fast food shop.

As Preston, played by Martin Anzor, waited for news in the hospital, Sharon (Letitia Dean) launched into a furious tirade which included her calling him Michelle’s “cancer”.

Preston Cooper (BBC)

Michelle had been enduring a sordid affair with the youngster, who was her former student.

He was sent on the first flight back to the US to the disappointment of viewers who had enjoyed the young actor’s appearances.

That better not be the last time we see Preston in eastenders, @MartinAnzor your such an amazing actor and my fav 🙏❤️ — Kisha👸🏽 (@Kishaa_x) March 31, 2017

@MartinAnzor surely that can't be the end of Preston? I think he's a great member of eastenders — #DontHurtYourself (@Genna_RoadieX) March 31, 2017

EastEnders returns on Monday night.