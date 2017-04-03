EastEnders unveil two new characters arriving in Albert Square this spring

Two new faces will appear on EastEnders this spring as British stage and screen stars Maggie Steed and Christopher Timothy join the cast.

The duo will play married couple Joyce and Ted Murray, who have been together for nearly 60 years and have been rehoused to Albert Square from a nearby housing estate.

Although the move is a big upheaval for the Murrays, they already have an existing relationship with Dot Branning (June Brown).

Maggie Steed and Christopher Tommy as Joyce and Ted Murray (BBC/PA)

Executive producer Sean O’Connor said the past would catch up with the couple shortly after their move to the Square.

Chewing Gum actress Maggie said she was “incredibly excited” to be joining the BBC One soap.

She added: “I am very much looking forward to having Christopher as my on-screen husband, he is a terrific actor. We’re going to have lots of fun.”

Christopher, best known for his work in All Creatures Great And Small and medical soap Doctors, said he was looking forward to working with Maggie, who he classes as one of his “favourite actresses”.

Christopher Timothy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added: “Filming not just our first scenes but our first episode together will be like first night in the theatre – very exciting indeed.

“And of course I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast, who I’ve been used to seeing on TV over the years.”

Sean said: “I’m delighted to welcome Maggie and Christopher to Albert Square. They are both already much-loved by audiences and it’s wonderful to have attracted such esteemed and acclaimed actors to the EastEnders cast.

“The Murrays are a breath of fresh air to Walford, having achieved a long-standing marriage. But it’s not long before echoes of the past catch up with them. I’m very excited to see what these wonderful performers – and these fascinating characters – bring to Albert Square.”