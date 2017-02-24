EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison hits out at Twitter trolls

Cheryl Fergison has criticised Twitter trolls after they compared a guest on Jeremy Kyle’s show to her EastEnders alter-ego.

The actress, 51, said she was fed up with people “ripping each other apart”.

Cheryl Fergison (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to the Daily Mirror, she hit out when a guest on Jeremy’s ITV show was ridiculed online and compared to Cheryl’s character Heather Trott.

Heather Trott was a character !! ... and people ask me why I don't watch stuff like Jeremy Kyle !! Sad world we live in folks .. — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

You know I think I've had enough of the way people judge others .. I will say this one more time thank God we are not all built the same way — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

I just don't get it .. when is the world gonna understand that no two people are the same ! We are all different and no one is perfect .. — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

I think something has to happen soon we cannot keep ripping each other apart we have to start caring and find the respect again #community — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

Negativity makes me sad it makes me upset makes people have no self worth .why is it so wrong to do right these days .no real encouragement — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

When did people become so frightened of learning about things / people / cultures .. when did we allow ourselves to be sucked into hysteria — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

I just like to have a little rant every now and then and flex my observations to show how foolish we are all becoming ...life is for living — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

That's why there is so much to do / see / learn / experience in life for the good so programmes like Jeremy Kyle are just depressing IMO — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) February 23, 2017

Ending her rant, Cheryl said she was going off to bed.

The actress played the role from 2007 until 2012 when her character was killed off in the BBC1 soap.