EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison hits out at Twitter trolls

Cheryl Fergison has criticised Twitter trolls after they compared a guest on Jeremy Kyle’s show to her EastEnders alter-ego.

The actress, 51, said she was fed up with people “ripping each other apart”.

Cheryl Fergison
Cheryl Fergison (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to the Daily Mirror, she hit out when a guest on Jeremy’s ITV show was ridiculed online and compared to Cheryl’s character Heather Trott.

Ending her rant, Cheryl said she was going off to bed.

The actress played the role from 2007 until 2012 when her character was killed off in the BBC1 soap.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Soaps, Cheryl Fergison

 

