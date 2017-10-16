EastEnders’ Stacey in intensive care after having baby
16/10/2017 - 22:36:55Back to Showbiz Home
EastEnders viewers were left fearing for Stacey Fowler as she was admitted to intensive care after having her baby.
The expectant mother collapsed and had a fit last week and in Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap she was rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section.
Terrified Martin Fowler was told that Stacey is in intensive care after losing a lot of blood – and that there were also complications with their baby girl.
Viewers were left worried that Stacey and the baby might not pull through.
One fan posted on Twitter: “@bbceastenders Nooooooooooooooooooo you can’t kill off Stacey @LaceyTurner!#Eastenders.”
@bbceastenders Nooooooooooooooooooo you can't kill off Stacey @LaceyTurner!#Eastenders 😓😓😓😓😓— 🏁MissMsport👩🏻💻 (@MissMsport) October 16, 2017
“No stop I am CRYING for Stacey what if she doesn’t survive or the baby,” said another.
No stop I am CRYING for Stacey what if she doesn’t survive or the baby #Eastenders— Ben ♛ (@IamBenHalpin) October 16, 2017
Viewers also praised Turner’s acting skills.
“Hate that Stacey can never catch a break but Lacey Turner is such a phenomenal actress!” tweeted one impressed fan, while another said the actress deserved awards for her performance.
Hate that Stacey can never catch a break but Lacey Turner is such a phenomenal actress! #EastEnders— G R E G G L E S (@greglee91) October 16, 2017
Oh wow if Stacey dies I’ll be so upset😩 she’s always been my fav & such an amazing actress #EastEnders— 13.15🥀 (@22xkm) October 16, 2017
Another tweeted: “Oh wow if Stacey dies I’ll be so upset. she’s always been my fav & such an amazing actress.”
Join the conversation - comment here