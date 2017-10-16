EastEnders’ Stacey in intensive care after having baby

EastEnders viewers were left fearing for Stacey Fowler as she was admitted to intensive care after having her baby.

The expectant mother collapsed and had a fit last week and in Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap she was rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section.

Terrified Martin Fowler was told that Stacey is in intensive care after losing a lot of blood – and that there were also complications with their baby girl.

Viewers were left worried that Stacey and the baby might not pull through.

One fan posted on Twitter: “@bbceastenders Nooooooooooooooooooo you can’t kill off Stacey @LaceyTurner!#Eastenders.”

“No stop I am CRYING for Stacey what if she doesn’t survive or the baby,” said another.

Viewers also praised Turner’s acting skills.

“Hate that Stacey can never catch a break but Lacey Turner is such a phenomenal actress!” tweeted one impressed fan, while another said the actress deserved awards for her performance.

Another tweeted: “Oh wow if Stacey dies I’ll be so upset. she’s always been my fav & such an amazing actress.”