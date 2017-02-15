EastEnders sisters Ronnie and Roxy tipped for Strictly

EastEnders sisters Ronnie and Roxy might be reunited – on Strictly Come Dancing.

The unfortunate pair plunged to their deaths in a hotel swimming pool in shocking scenes that aired on New Year’s Day.

EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barnes)

But according to The Sun, Strictly bosses want actresses Samantha Womack (Ronnie) and Rita Simons (Roxy) on the dancefloor for the next series of the competition.

A source was quoted as saying: “It’s fair to say that people are keen to sign at least one of them and if at all possible both of the girls for the new series.

“Obviously it’s early days and lists are still being drawn up for potential candidates as there are all kinds of commitments that people have for the coming months.”

Rita Simons and Samantha Womack as Roxy and Ronnie (BBC/Nicky Johnston and Ray Burmiston)

EastEnders fans were horrified when the sisters were killed off, although it had been known that they were leaving Albert Square.

They both met their watery fate after going to the pool for some together on Ronnie’s wedding day. Things took a terrible turn when Roxy dived in and failed to re-emerge, then Ronnie went in after her and also drowned.