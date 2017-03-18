EastEnders mixes up months with St Patrick's Day blunder

Fans of BBC soap EastEnders spotted a St Patrick’s Day gaffe during an episode that focused on a harrowing bullying storyline.

In Friday’s instalment of the programme, viewers saw the bullying that Bex Fowler (Jasmine Armfield) has been suffering at school step up a gear when she was attacked in the toilets.

But when a teacher finally discovered Bex hiding from classes and brought the three bullies – Alexandra D’Costa (Sydney Craven), Madison Drake (Seraphina Beh) and Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) – in for questioning, fans spotted a clanger of a mistake.

Bex has been targeted by bullies (BBC)

As they waited to speak to the head teacher, Madison sent reluctant bully Louise a message that read: “Remember, say nothing,” which was dated Friday February 17 rather than March.

To emphasise the error, other characters were seen celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Albert Square pub The Queen Vic during the episode.

Everyone is saying about how good the storyline is and there's me being mrs marple about Louise's phone!😂😂#eastenders — Becca✌️ (@RebeccaWbu_94) March 18, 2017

@bbceastenders So it's February in Eastenders land??? According to Louise's phone it is...🤔 — Maz (@mazzymoo5) March 17, 2017

EastEnders films scenes a number of weeks in advance of them airing on BBC One.