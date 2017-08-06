EastEnders’ Louise has heart-to-heart with dad Phil after kidnap trauma
06/08/2017 - 07:31:33Back to Showbiz Home
EastEnders’ Louise Mitchell and her dad Phil will have a heart-to-heart following her kidnap ordeal.
Fans of the BBC1 soap have seen Louise (Tilly Keeper) taken hostage by her own mother Lisa Fowler, (Lucy Benjamin), who was having a psychotic episode.
Phil (Steve McFadden) and his partner Sharon (Letitia Dean) discovered the pair in a hotel and rescued Louise.
But the dramatic kidnap and seeing Lisa’s emotional state has been an eye-opener for Louise and played heavily on her mind.
An EastEnders’ source said: “After everything that’s happened, Sharon and Phil grow concerned about Louise, and Phil has a touching heart-to-heart with his daughter. But will Louise open up about what’s on her mind?”
The scenes will air during Monday’s episode.
Join the conversation - comment here