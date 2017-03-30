EastEnders' Linda Marlowe says Sylvie's last moments were her happiest

EastEnders star Linda Marlowe has described the death of Sylvie Carter as the “happiest moments” for her character.

Sylvie died while having a bath in Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap, putting a sudden end to the storyline that saw her battle with dementia.

“For Sylvie she was happy at the end,” Linda said.

“She was with the dog, singing to the music and having a bath.

“So for me to film them they were probably the happiest moments for Sylvie that I’ve had to film.”

As she said goodbye to the character she had played for nearly three years, the 76-year-old shared how young people have thanked her for helping them cope with illnesses faced by their own elderly relatives.

She said: “Girls and boys tell me they absolutely love the character and have rushed after me to say I’ve helped them because their nan is like Sylvie, and they love their nan so much and it makes them feel alright because it’s done so beautifully.

“They say Sylvie makes them understand because it reminds them of their own life.”

Sylvie’s poignant finale also struck a chord with viewers.

Poor Sylvie ☹️ Linda Marlowe has played her character so well #EastEnders — Kaosi (@marvskao) March 30, 2017

Am so gonna miss Sylvie 😭😭 @TheLindaMarlowe I'm in bits what shock gonna feel sorry for Tina now 💔😭 you portrayed her so well #eastenders xx — jez tallack (@jezbit1220) March 30, 2017

Linda Marlowe fantastic actress. Going to miss Sylvie 😢#Eastenders — Saffie rose (@Sophyhill2) March 30, 2017

sad to see Sylvie go!! @TheLindaMarlowe played the part beyond well. I've just cried in my sitting room for 5 minutes 😫😫 #Eastenders — Molly (@HarryReidFP) March 30, 2017

“I had a friend with vascular dementia and he died while I was actually filming EastEnders,” Linda said.

“He was a dear friend of mine and for many years of his illness he used to fiddle with things, touch a piece of cloth or a blanket, and his hands were constantly moving.”

At the end of the soap, BBC One shared a number of helplines via Twitter for people affected by dementia, including Alzheimer’s Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society.