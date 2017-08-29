EastEnders’ Linda Carter to finally reveal her secret

EastEnders fans will finally get to learn Linda Carter’s big secret when she reveals all on the soap next week.

The Albert Square resident, played by Kellie Bright, has been keeping something from husband Mick (Danny Dyer) since she returned to the programme after some time away.

However, rather than telling Mick what has been plaguing her, she will spill the beans to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

EastEnders’ Linda and Jack (BBC / Jack Barnes)

Viewers have seen Linda battling with something that has been plaguing her, but have yet to discover exactly what it is.

She will also be seen making a huge decision about the future of her marriage, which has been on tenterhooks following the reveal of Mick’s kiss with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

After a meeting with Whitney, Linda is surprised to be assured by her that Mick only has eyes for her.

But Whitney’s words only add to Linda’s turmoil over what to do about her relationship.

24 hours that will shatter Walford to the core, but who will be left to pick up the pieces? #EastEnders from Monday 4th September on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/rbh87X7nMc — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) August 28, 2017

This will all take place within a dramatic week in EastEnders, as it is due to be rocked by a huge gas explosion during the Walford In Bloom celebrations.

Panic ensues as the Mitchells realise that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was near the site of the explosion, and Martin Fowler (James Bye) becomes concerned when he is unable to find Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner).

Bright recently returned to EastEnders after being away for maternity leave.

These episodes will air the week commencing September 4 on BBC One.