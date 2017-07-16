EastEnders’ Lauren rocked by shock proposal

EastEnders’ Lauren Branning could be about to find herself trapped in a lifetime of misery thanks to an evil plan by her scheming boyfriend.

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) has been desperate to leave her controlling relationship with Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell) and had decided to up sticks to New Zealand with son Louie to rejoin her ex, Peter Beale.

But when Steven discovered her plan, he lied to Lauren and told her that he had a brain tumour to make her stay in Walford with him.

Steven pops the question to Lauren (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Now, Lauren could find herself dragged in even deeper when Steven decides to play on her emotions with a surprise proposal, in the middle of the Queen Vic with all of her friends and family looking on.

She is shocked and reluctant to tie herself to life in Albert Square with him, but will she feel guilty enough to say yes?

Lauren has already left her job with boss Josh Hemmings, who Steven was jealous of, in preparation to return to New Zealand.

Will Lauren be able to say yes? (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

But what she doesn’t know is that her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) has been having an affair with Steven, hoping to bring down her “perfect” sister.

With Abi keen to keep things going with Steven, the proposal could also have big consequences for her.

:: This episode of EastEnders airs on July 25 on BBC One at 7.30pm.