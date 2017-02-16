EastEnders' June Brown cleans up at 90th birthday party

Beloved EastEnders actress June Brown has celebrated her 90th birthday with a surprise party thrown by her co-stars.

The cast and crew of the BBC One soap marked her milestone celebration with a novelty cake made to look like a washing machine, in tribute to her long-running character Dot Cotton who has spent many years as Albert Square’s launderette boss.

June had a great time celebrating her birthday (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Actors including Adam Woodyatt who plays Ian Beale, Letitia Dean who plays Sharon Mitchell, Kim Fox actress Tameka Empson and Laurie Brett whose character is Jane Beale posed with the veteran Walford resident for photos at the celebration.

The soap star got a washing machine cake (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

June, who looked thrilled with her cake, also received a bouquet from her colleagues.

Soap fans’ hearts melted to see the photos of one of their favourites having such a lovely day.

@bbceastenders such an amazing cake 😍👏🏻 — brooke (@fanjacjossa) February 16, 2017

@bbceastenders Happy Birthday you wonderful lady 🎂🍰🍷🍻 — Ondine (@ondineb) February 16, 2017

@bbceastenders ah how lovely happy birthday to this wonderful lady 😚 long may Dot reign — natasha m (@nrem511) February 16, 2017

June will be the subject of a BBC1 documentary at 8.30pm tonight, June Brown At 90: A Walford Legend, which directly follows this evening’s EastEnders episode.