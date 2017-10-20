EastEnders’ Jane Beale forced out of Walford but late twist offers hope of return

Eastenders’ Jane Beale was seen leaving Albert Square in Friday night’s episode with fans fearful she may not return.

The popular character, portrayed by Laurie Brett, was forced to depart after being threatened by Max Branning (Jake Wood).

But in a late twist as she departed Jane left husband Ian (Adam Woodyatt) an emotional voicemail confessing she still loved him and had been forced out.

Oh Ian! PICK UP YOUR PHONE!! 📱💔



▶︎#EastEnders is back on Monday at 8.00PM.◀︎ pic.twitter.com/Cj5uYZuz9s — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 20, 2017

“Oh god, Ian, I’m sorry,” she said.

“I’m so sorry I had to leave like that, I had to fake it. This is going to sound crazy, but we were being watched. I don’t exactly get what’s going on but I don’t know who we can trust.”

Fans on Twitter were hoping she had spun Max’s own game round on him and would soon be back in Walford.

@GilbertPocket wrote: “I swear to God that better not be @LauriebrettX last scene! Jane can’t leave like this!”

I swear to God that better not be @LauriebrettX last scene! Jane can't leave like this! #EastEnders — GilbyP (@gilbertpockett) October 20, 2017

If that was Jane’s last episode then that was an appauling exit! She better come back! #EastEnders — Gossip Enders (@GossipEnders) October 20, 2017

Oooh when you find out Jane and Ian are playing Max at his own game #eastenders #janeandian #bbc pic.twitter.com/X2GZ0fww4F — Gemma kelly (@gemkel1) October 20, 2017

I actually cried in the ending when Jane was leaving the Albert😭😭 #eastenders — Zahra (@prxncesszahra) October 20, 2017

Michelle Birkby wrote: “Oh, well done Jane, fighting back…definitely my favourite character.”

Michael Teacy posted: “Erugh! I hate Max. Hope that Jane brings him down.”

Sad ending Jane leaves #EastEnders all max fault — Sakib Arain (@SakibArain) October 20, 2017

Another fan urged Jane to “not give up”.

:: EastEnders returns Monday at 8pm.