EastEnders in hot water with viewers over swearing following racial 'slur'

EastEnders fans have been pretty riled up this week over a number of mild swear words that have slipped into the pre-watershed broadcast.

Not only that, but plenty of viewers complained on Twitter about the use of a supposed racial slur earlier in the week.

Soap fans were left aghast over the use of the words bastard, bloody, shagging and arse in Thursday’s episode, which aired from 7.30pm until 8pm.

One such piece of dialogue saw Sharon Mitchell, played by Letitia Dean, say that Phil Mitchell is a “stupid, stupid bastard”, while another saw the new Michelle Fowler (Jenna Russell) say “arse” while complaining about her sex life.

Fans were confused at the use of the words, which are deemed “mild” by communications regulator Ofcom.

This didn’t stop people from taking to social media to air their shock, awe and have a bit of a giggle about the words, though.

Tuesday’s episode saw Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, use the word “eyetie” while discussing an Italian night that would be taking place at the Queen Vic pub.

It is a derogatory word for Italians that is deemed offensive by some and is said to have originated from World War II.

A large number of viewers aired their disappointment over the use of the word on Twitter.

One of those included BBC Radio presenter Roberto Perrone, who hails from Sicily, who wrote: “Did they really use the term ‘Eyetie’ on #BBC #eastenders this week? I will need to speak to my employers. We don’t do racism. Ever.”

However, others did not deem it offensive at all.

A BBC spokesman said: “The character is well-known for using slang – or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use – but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”
