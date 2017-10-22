EastEnders’ Ian Beale in deep discussion with Kathy as he hunts for Jane

Kathy Beale will be seen showing her concern for son, Ian, in Monday night’s EastEnders.

Photos show Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) in deep discussion as he hunts for Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) after she left an emotional voicemail in Friday night’s show as she fled Walford.

Kathy and Ian deep in discussion as he searches for Jane (BBC/EastEnders)

He will frantically try to find his wife but remains oblivious to the fact that Max Branning had orchestrated her exit.

Oh Ian! PICK UP YOUR PHONE!! 📱💔



▶︎#EastEnders is back on Monday at 8.00PM.◀︎ pic.twitter.com/Cj5uYZuz9s — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 20, 2017

On Friday Jane confessed she still loved Ian and revealed she had been forced out.

:: EastEnders airs on Monday at 8pm.