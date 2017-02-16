EastEnders fans wish June Brown a happy 90th

In celebration of June Brown’s 90th birthday, EastEnders viewers were offered some light relief in the form of a beautifully uneventful Dot storyline.

The soap stalwart has been a long-standing resident of Albert Square and the writers of the programme marked her milestone birthday tonight by featuring her in plenty of scenes.

June celebrated with her cast mates today (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Dot had been taking care of three small kids while Jack got back on his feet after Ronnie’s death, which viewers felt was unfair.

There was also the small matter of her taking in what seemed like the whole of Walford’s washing, despite having left the launderette, and being paid in Belgian buns.

But the real drama was still to come when Dot’s cat Dave went missing – only to be found mere minutes later, right outside of her house. Phew.

Everyone had happy birthday wishes to pass on to June.

What a woman – have fun celebrating, June.
