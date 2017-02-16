EastEnders fans wish June Brown a happy 90th

In celebration of June Brown’s 90th birthday, EastEnders viewers were offered some light relief in the form of a beautifully uneventful Dot storyline.

The soap stalwart has been a long-standing resident of Albert Square and the writers of the programme marked her milestone birthday tonight by featuring her in plenty of scenes.

June celebrated with her cast mates today (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Dot had been taking care of three small kids while Jack got back on his feet after Ronnie’s death, which viewers felt was unfair.

How do they keep leaving 2 kids and a baby with Dot....she's 90! 😱😱🤔🤔 #notreallyfair #eastenders — melanie (@m_e_l1978) February 16, 2017

There was also the small matter of her taking in what seemed like the whole of Walford’s washing, despite having left the launderette, and being paid in Belgian buns.

why is dot doing peoples washing in her home? all these expensive london houses and dot's the only one with a washing machine #eastenders — chloe (@ladychloe89) February 16, 2017

But the real drama was still to come when Dot’s cat Dave went missing – only to be found mere minutes later, right outside of her house. Phew.

Some lovely scenes with Dot and Dave the cat. June Brown is amazing for 90. #eastenders — Ita Bloyce (@Ita99) February 16, 2017

Dot with her cat on Eastenders is the best 😻 — Georgiee (@Georgia_Barratt) February 16, 2017

#eastenders At least the scriptwriters got it right with dot and the cat back together 👍 — natalie linsted (@cindydog123) February 16, 2017

Everyone had happy birthday wishes to pass on to June.

Can't believe June Brown is 90 today! I can't imagine EastEnders without Dot. Absolute legend. — Greg Lee (@greglee91) February 16, 2017

Dot is like the nation's grandma, and June Brown is a national treasure. Happy 90th birthday to her. #EastEnders — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) February 16, 2017

Dot for me makes eastenders💕 love the woman — SophieMcinnes🐬🍉 (@jb11drew) February 16, 2017

What a woman – have fun celebrating, June.