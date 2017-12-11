EastEnders fans thrilled as old favourite returns to Albert Square

EastEnders fans had an early Christmas present when Cora Cross returned to Albert Square.

Cora (Ann Mitchell), the grandmother of Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald), has been in and out of Walford since 2011.

She popped up close to the end of Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap and was ready to take on troubled Max Branning (Jake Wood) – and viewers were thrilled.

“Yes! Thankyou @bbceastenders !! Queen Cora is finally home #TheBest,” one delighted fan wrote on Twitter.

“YES!!!! Cora Cross is back,” exclaimed another, while many people posted strings of heart emojis.

“Cora is such a brilliant character, woefully underused. Glad to see her back to stick the boot in once more!” said another person.

The general consensus appeared to be that Cora should settle in for a long stint in the soap – if not a permanent one.

“I hope we see more #Cora in this new era of #EastEnders,” tweeted one hopeful viewer.

Cora returning back to the Square like ..

Another declared: “I actually love Cora. Make her permanent!”

Actress Mitchell has made several guest appearances in the soap this year.

:: EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.