EastEnders fans seem pretty OK with the thought of Michelle being killed off

EastEnders viewers have shared their hopes that Michelle Fowler’s sudden car crash will spell the end of the character’s time on the show.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, viewers saw her plough into the fast food shop, apparently after drinking, leaving her slumped unconscious at the wheel.

Michelle Fowler *may* live to regret ever coming back to Walford. 😮 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Anc1bPoLTj — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 28, 2017

But many made it clear they would not miss the character, whose affair with her former student and niece’s boyfriend, Preston, went public this week.

Michelle is just a wreck. She needs to leave Eastenders for good. #eastenders — SM (@thebox001) March 28, 2017

Does this mean Michelle is going to leave 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 #Eastenders — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) March 28, 2017

I really hope that's the end of Michelle, such a dull character #eastenders — Alexandra Merri (@BijouBride) March 28, 2017

Please say that's the end of Michelle! 🙏🏻 #Eastenders — ༺❤️༻Jemma ༺❤️༻ (@Jlm_86) March 28, 2017

Somehow I can't feel any sympathy for Michelle, she hasn't made me care about her enough to be upset that she maybe dead. #eastenders — Rp (@rosaisamum) March 28, 2017

But some people sympathised with Jenna Russell’s character, who repeatedly insisted that she was in love with Preston.

#Eastenders Everyone was WAY to harsh on Michelle... it's not a crime for a 47 year old woman to fall for a younger guy.. poor woman — Chaz🏳️‍🌈 (@NarnianMarvel) March 28, 2017