EastEnders fans seem pretty OK with the thought of Michelle being killed off

EastEnders viewers have shared their hopes that Michelle Fowler’s sudden car crash will spell the end of the character’s time on the show.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, viewers saw her plough into the fast food shop, apparently after drinking, leaving her slumped unconscious at the wheel.

But many made it clear they would not miss the character, whose affair with her former student and niece’s boyfriend, Preston, went public this week.

But some people sympathised with Jenna Russell’s character, who repeatedly insisted that she was in love with Preston.
