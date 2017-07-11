EastEnders fans relieved as father of Bernadette’s baby is confirmed

EastEnders fans were relieved after it was revealed that teenager Bernadette Taylor’s baby was not fathered by her brother.

Viewers had been left wondering whether Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) had got his half sister pregnant after scenes in the BBC soap last week.

But in Monday night’s instalment, Bernadette (Clair Norris) told her schoolmate Callum that he was the father of her child.

Ouch. 😔

Looks like Karen was barking way up the wrong tree! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/bzQ8tb6w4s — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 10, 2017

“i knew keanu was a good egg really glad its not an incest plot!” said one person on Twitter, while another fan said they were “so happy” that the plot had gone a different way.

i knew keanu was a good egg 😊 really glad its not an incest plot! #eastenders — claire (@littleblonde87) July 10, 2017

And everyone breathes the biggest sigh of relief #Eastenders — Sophie-Louise (@Sophie_LouiseW) July 10, 2017

“Thank god it’s not incest #EastEnders he’s just looking out for her like a big bro should,” tweeted another viewer.

Thank god it's not incest #EastEnders he's just looking out for her like a big bro should — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) July 10, 2017

But some fans think an incest plot would have made for interesting viewing.

“That brother and sister incest story line would’ve been such a good story line omg,” posted one disappointed viewer.

That brother and sister incest story line would've been such a good story line omg. #EastEnders — Nahida Az (@Nahida_Az) July 10, 2017

“Just when I thought #eastenders was gonna get interesting again, take a risk & do an incest storyline. But noooope,” said another.