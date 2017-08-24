EastEnders fans praise Jay and Ben’s bromance after furious fist fight

EastEnders fans poured praise on Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown after their long-standing friendship managed to sustain an explosive fight.

Thursday night’s episode of the BBC soap saw Jay (Jamie Borthwick) say he wanted nothing to do with Ben’s (Harry Reid) whole family after believing he had discovered Phil Mitchell’s dark secret.

Fists flew as the row descended into a heated brawl, but the pair had made up again by the end of the show, sitting down together for “a beer and a game” – and ice packs for the bruises.

It proved to be a heartwarming moment for fans, who described the “bromance” as one of the best on the show.

“Ben and jay will always be brothers,” commented Summaya over Twitter, while Lucas Williamson commented: “Ben and Jay Best of friends and brothers #EastEnders my favourite on-screen partnership on the square.”

Daniel Bevis added: “The brotherly bromance between Jay and Ben was great tonight! ?? Ben being genuinely loss for words at one point for one #EastEnders.”

Many said it reminded them of the famous clash between Mitchell brothers Grant (Ross Kemp) and Phil (Steve McFadden), with Kel Crompton summarising: “It’s Phil and Grant all over again!”

But Reid has teased fans further with an Instagram post reading: “The brotherhood will never be the same again #eastenders #mitchells”.

EastEnders continues on BBC 1 at 8pm on Friday