EastEnders fans: Have we missed an episode?

EastEnders fans were left questioning whether they had missed an episode after a character who underwent a heart operation was seen sitting in a cafe.

On Friday’s show, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) was rushed to hospital after being diagnosed with Brugada Syndrome, a rare and inherited condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart.

Albert Square (Andrew Stuart/PA)

But viewers were stunned to see the market trader, who had previously suffered a heart attack, sitting in a cafe on Monday with his new fiancee Denise Fox.

Monday’s episode also saw his mother Carmel in hospital being tested for the same condition.

@fulbut wrote: “So last time I watched EastEnders, Kush was on way to surgery and Denise proposed.

“Now he’s sat in cafe and mum in hospital.”

@anttmcdermottx wrote: “Wait, have they aired the wrong episode? Carmel in hospital?? Kush walking around like he wasn’t about to go into surgery??”

@dan_nicoll wrote: “Admit it, everyone looked on BBC iPlayer to see if they missed an episode.”

Albert Square character Kush was fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), which, according to the British Heart Foundation, can take anything from one hour to implant.

It says patients will “often, but not always, need to stay overnight in hospital”.

Ghadami will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, which airs its first live show on Saturday.