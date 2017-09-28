EastEnders fans fear the worst for Michelle as stalker Tom reappears

EastEnders viewers are on the edge of their seats after watching Michelle Fowler’s stalker Tom Bailey take his pursuit to the next level.

Thursday night’s episode of the BBC One soap closed as he crept up behind Jenna Russell’s character, standing barely an inch away without her even noticing.

Michelle became aware of Tom’s intense attitude following their brief relationship, and Tom apparently kept a low profile.

But as she tried to move on by considering online dating apps, his sudden appearance in Albert Square – wearing a stony expression – suggested he did not plan to give up easily.

As the credits rolled, viewer Katie Kelly wrote on Twitter: “This is soo scary xxx.”

This is soo scary xxx — Katie Kelly (@KatieKe14921400) September 28, 2017

Another even suggested: “I bet my suspicions of him are right. If he had a wife he killed her and he’s gonna kill Michelle.”

Boiiiiiii I bet my suspicions of him are right. If he had a wife he killed her and he’s gonna kill Michelle — 👻👻 (@lgbtbadger) September 28, 2017

Among others fearing the worst, Darren Vose wrote: “Nooo Michelle can’t die. She’s a legendary EastEnders character with so many links to other people. Plus Sharon will be devasted (sic).”

Nooo Michelle can't die. She's a legendary EastEnders character with so many links to other people. Plus Sharon will be devasted. — Darren Vose (@vosie) September 28, 2017

What does Creepy Tom have planned for Michelle ?? #EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) September 28, 2017

Creepy Tom or what, Michelle needs to run as fast as possible to get away from him #eastenders — Louise💜 (@xloucliftonx) September 28, 2017

The story will continue when EastEnders airs at 8pm on Friday on BBC One.