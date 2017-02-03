EastEnders fans disappointed after Friday's episode cancelled

EastEnders fans have been left fuming after Friday night’s episode was cancelled.

At the end of Thursday night’s programme, BBC One’s announcer told viewers they will have to wait until Monday night for the next episode.

Instead the channel will be showing an hour-long version of Spy In The Wild – a nature show that uses animatronic creatures to get close to wildlife.

Thursday’s show ended on a cliffhanger after Louise and her pals leaked nude photos of Shakil.

Fortunately, viewers are expected to be treated to a double billing next week to make up for it.

