EastEnders fans claim to spot continuity gaffe as soap tackles General Election

EastEnders viewers believe they spotted a blunder when the soap ventured into General Election territory.

The scene saw characters Kathy and Jane discuss who to vote for.

Jane, played by Laurie Brett in the BBC1 soap, asked: “So which way are you going to swing?”

Jane Beale played by Laurie Brett (BBC)

“My way … the same way I voted last time”, Gillian Taylforth’s alter-ego Kathy replied.

Some fans of the Albert Square soap said that as Kathy had faked her own death, she could not have voted in the last election in 2015.

The bit about Jane and @kathy_beale1 talking about voiting was awkward! Kathy was dead during the last vote #Eastenders — Aunt Babe (@AuntBabe_Vic) June 8, 2017

@EastEndersTV how did #Kathy vote on 2015 when she was "dead" and out of the country? #eastenders #alwaysinconsistent — Karen Parsons (@KarenHelliwell) June 8, 2017

Kathy and Jane on #EastEnders talking about voting is probably the most cringeworthy scene ever 😂😂😂 — Rebecca Pope (@OhHeyRebecca) June 8, 2017

But a source denied any inconsistency, saying that Kathy had specified she would vote the same way as she did the last time she cast her ballot, not at the last general election.

“Kathy’s at an age were she will have voted many times,” the source said.

“At no point did she say she voted in the last general election, merely she claimed she would vote the same way as she did the last time she voted.”