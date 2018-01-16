EastEnders fans celebrate return of Dot Cotton

EastEnders fans have celebrated the return of Dot Cotton after a three-month absence from the soap.

Viewers were delighted to see the character, played by June Brown, back on their screens as the pensioner struck up a friendship with Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

The soap stalwart left Albert Square in October for a break by the coast.

Fans celebrated her return on Twitter, with one saying: “Dot back in the launderette is reassuringly familiar.”

Another wrote: “My mum told me I would have a ‘woohoo,’ moment when I seen who was back and she wasn’t wrong! Dot is back!”, as another said: “Best thing to happen in #EastEnders is my main girl Dot coming back!!”

Others revelled in Dot’s new friendship with Karen, with one fan saying: “I love it when Dot strikes up one of those unlikely friendships. They’re the best!”

Another said: “There’s going to be a great friendship between Karen and Dot and I’m loving it already!!”

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7.30pm.