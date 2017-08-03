EastEnders’ double drama for Louise and Mick leaves viewers tense

EastEnders fans were left with one of the most dramatic cliffhanger episodes Albert Square has seen in a long time as both Louise Mitchell’s and Mick Carter’s fates hung in the balance.

Louise (Tilly Keeper) had been taken hostage by her estranged mother Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) who is suffering from mental health issues and attacked the teenager in a hotel room.

Lisa is back in Albert Square (BBC)

Dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) eventually came to her rescue, but Louise had already passed out and fans of the soap were left wondering if she would be alright.

One fan praised the trio’s “incredible scenes” and another labelled the actresses “sensational”.

Incredible scenes from @tillykeeper @Lucy_Benjamin Steve McFadden tonight well done👏👏 #EastEnders x — 11 Days Til 21st🎉 ♡ (@mishybabez_) August 3, 2017

Viewers were pleased to see Benjamin back in the soap, with one tweeting “so glad you came back” and another adding to the star “hope to see more of you”.

@Lucy_Benjamin thanks for some fantastic scenes, so glad you came back!! #Eastenders — Andy (@AndyY019) August 3, 2017

@Lucy_Benjamin Some great acting from you Lucy. Hope to see more of you? #EastEnders needs Lisa back! — Steven Murray (@JoggerGoneMad) August 3, 2017

Later, the episode ended with Mick (Danny Dyer) standing on a rooftop after an emotional heart-to-heart with ex-daughter-in-law Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and a full day of drinking.

Mick, who has kissed Whitney in the past, was making a phone call to his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) begging her to come home from visiting her mother.

His precarious situation had some viewers worried that he was going to fall from the roof.

Holding me breath there ... thought Mick was gonna fall of the roof 😩 #EastEnders — Tracy Jane King (@tracysofttop) August 3, 2017

Another fan tweeted that they could not wait to see what happened next: “I really can’t wait for the three-hander episode involving Mick, Whitney and Linda come Tuesday!”

I really can't wait for the three-hander episode involving Mick, Whitney and Linda come Tuesday! #EastEnders — 🌸🌻🌼Shaky🎀👡💖 (@ShakyWoon) August 3, 2017

:: EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 8pm.