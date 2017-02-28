EastEnders - Bex's school has some tough news for dad Martin Fowler

EastEnders’ Martin Fowler is in for a nasty shock when he’s called to a meeting at Bex’s school next week.

The shocked dad, played by James Bye, cannot believe what he is hearing when he arrives at the head teacher’s office to find his daughter in tears, but handles the situation badly by shunning her when she won’t give him more details on what has happened.

Bex (Jasmine Armfield) has had a tough time recently when intimate photos of her ex Shakil Kazemi were leaked by her mate Louise Mitchell, who forwarded them on to troublemaker newcomers Madison and Alexandra.

Luke, Bex and Martin have a difficult conversation at school (BBC)

Viewers saw Shakil’s friend Kazeem vow to get revenge on Bex, who he believes is responsible for the shameful leak, and while producers are keeping what he does under wraps for the moment, these first-look photos from next week’s episodes show that the repercussions are devastating for the teen.

She’s set for even more heartbreak because of her dad’s cold reaction and also has another tricky situation to deal with – her hook-up with Michelle’s toyboy Preston.

:: The EastEnders episode is set to air on BBC One on March 7.