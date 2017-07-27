EastEnder Linda Carter to return to the soap next month

EastEnders fans will see Linda Carter back in Albert Square within weeks.

The character has been off screen since November, barring a few short appearances, while actress Kellie Bright has been on maternity leave.

Viewers of the BBC One soap can expect to see her back on a more permanent basis from August 7 as Linda returns with young son Ollie.

Will the Carters be able to forgive each other? (BBC)

There will be a lot for Linda to catch up on when she gets back to the Queen Vic – not least that husband Mick (Danny Dyer) kissed their former daughter-in-law Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Will the Carters’ marriage be able to withstand the revelation?

But Mick is not the only one to have caused problems as Linda, who has been in Watford helping her mother recover from a stroke, sent Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan) to the Vic as bar manager.

Mick and Linda have been apart for months (BBC)

Woody and Mick quickly fell out, ending in a fight which led to Woody leaving, but he is about to return as Whitney’s fiance.

Linda also arranged with Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) to sell the freehold of the pub as a way of dealing with mounting debts, meaning the couple will have plenty of issues to work through before their marriage gets back on track.