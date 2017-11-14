Eamonn Holmes tops list of best breakfast show hosts

Eamonn Holmes has pipped Susanna Reid, Piers Morgan and Dan Walker in a poll of the best breakfast show hosts of all time.

The star’s early-morning credits include GMTV, Sunrise and a recent stint returning to the breakfast sofa on Good Morning Britain.

Controversial presenter Morgan is third, while Morgan’s co-host Reid, who is also a former BBC Breakfast presenter, is sixth, the highest-placed female on the list.

Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

Johnny Vaughan is second for Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, which he co-hosted with Denise Van Outen.

Chris Evans, who also hosted the famous 90s show, is ninth in the poll for RadioTimes.com, one place ahead of Lorraine Kelly, whose credits include TV-AM, GMTV and Daybreak.

Holmes, 57, now co-hosts This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford every Friday.

He said: “Well, I’m the longest serving breakfast TV presenter of all time so I’d like to think that in some way you’re not only just the longest or hanging in there but it also equates to being quite good at it.

Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

“Thank you for remembering that I was there in good days and bad days, when the weather was good, when the weather was bad, when the news was good, when the news was bad, and thank you for your memories of me.”

BBC Breakfast took most of the places in the list, with Walker fourth, Bill Turnbull fifth, Louise Minchin seventh, Naga Munchetty 11th and Sian Williams 12th, among the names.

Good Morning Britain host and ex-Strictly Come Dancing star Charlotte Hawkins is not on the list and neither is ex-GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips.

Johnny Vaughan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

RadioTimes.com editor Tim Glanfield said: “Breakfast TV hosts have a very special place in the nation’s heart. While the rest of us are bleary eyed and seeking out our first caffeine fix, this very rare breed of presenters manages to educate, entertain and inform us whilst having been up since 3am.

Dan Walker (Ian West/PA)

“There couldn’t be a better winner than Eamonn Holmes. A breakfast television institution and a master of live television.”

The poll was compiled from more than 33,000 votes.

Top 20 UK breakfast presenters of all time

1. Eamonn Holmes (GMTV, Sunrise, Good Morning Britain)

2. Johnny Vaughan (The Big Breakfast)

3. Piers Morgan (Good Morning Britain)

4. Dan Walker (BBC Breakfast)

5. Bill Turnbull (Breakfast Time, BBC Breakfast)

Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)

6. Susanna Reid (BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain)

7. Louise Minchin (BBC Breakfast)

8. Steph McGovern (BBC Breakfast)

9. Chris Evans (The Big Breakfast)

Chris Evans (Yui Mok/PA)

10. Lorraine Kelly (TV-AM, GMTV, Daybreak)

11. Naga Munchetty (BBC Breakfast)

Naga Munchetty (Ian West/PA)

12. Sian Williams (BBC Breakfast)

13. Ben Shephard (GMTV, Good Morning Britain)

14. Penny Smith (Sunrise, GMTV)

15. Charlie Stayt (BBC Breakfast)

16. Kate Garraway (GMTV, Good Morning Britain)

Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)

17. Sarah Jane-Mee (Sunrise)

18. Anne Diamond (TV-AM)

19. Jill Dando (Breakfast Time, Breakfast News)

20. Sophie Raworth (BBC Breakfast)