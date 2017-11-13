Eamonn Holmes excited to get ‘my wife and our life back’ after Ruth Langsford exits Strictly

Eamonn Holmes said he was looking forward to having his wife back as Ruth Langsford was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

TV presenter Langsford and her professional partner Anton Du Beke were booted off the BBC One show on Sunday night, after finding themselves in the dance-off against Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse.

Holmes posted on Twitter: “Well it’s #Strictly over and my darling @RuthieeL has no complaints.

“Thanks to the support of you amazing folk she had an amazing run with an amazing partner.

“I am feeling a lot of Love for her out there but I am also looking forward to having my Wife & our Life back.”

Langsford replied: “And thank you my darling and our wonderful son Jack for being there to support me EVERY week. Love you both.”

She also said she had had “a blast” on the dancefloor.

“Thank you gang….what a blast! Loved every minute,” the star tweeted.

“Now get to Blackpool and show them what you’re made of!!!!”

She thanked Du Beke, telling him: “Love you long time!”

Earlier Holmes thanked Strictly veteran Du Beke and said he “couldn’t have wished her in better hands”.

Du Beke also tweeted about the end of their run, saying he was “so proud” of Langsford.

He wrote: “It wasn’t to be this time!

“Thanks so much for the love and continued support.

“@RuthieeL I’m so proud of you and all you achieved! Good luck to everyone going to Blackpool next week, I’m glad you’ve learnt our signature dance move. Pile on!”

Langsford and Du Beke’s week eight exit comes just days before the show moves to the glittering Tower Ballroom in Blackpool next weekend.